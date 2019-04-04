Chandigarh: Uber launches safety helpline number for Tricity

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Uber launched a 24×7 safety helpline here in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Its aim is to give secure rides to its customers across TriCity-city by offering a helpline which provides all types of safety assistance to the riders.

The safety helpline number is available under the safety toolkit banner on the Uber app. The riders can consult for all sort of safety-related issues by just clicking the ‘shield icon’ which will directly connect to an Uber representative for quick help in case of a non-emergency safety incident.

Safety helpline provides riders options like share your ride details, emergency button and features such as trusted contacts, which ensures a safe ride for women who book rides late at night. “We believe in continuous innovation. Looking at the feedback we received from Chandigarh, we thought of providing more assistance to riders across the TriCity-city. We have emergency option through which the riders can seek direct help from police as well as Uber but we now provide support in few non-emergency situations, which can be rash driving experience, route issues, or if the driver’s face is not similar to the that displayed on the picture. Safety is our priority for all our riders. We are also focusing on gender sensitization of drivers,” said Nitish Bhushan, head of North India Rides.

“It is just two steps in which you choose your language and safety issues to get in touch with Uber representative directly”, he added.