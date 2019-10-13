Chandigarh: Two-year-old girl run over by car, dies

A two-year-old girl was run over by a speeding white color Verna near Maloya bus stop on Friday night. The girl was identified as Mainoor. The car driver rushed the girl to GMSH-16 and escaped from the hospital. The doctors declared the victim brought dead.

The girl’s father Naveen lodged a complaint based on which an an FIR was registered at PS Maloya.

According to Naveen, a peanut seller near Maloya bus stop, his daughter was going to answer the call of nature at the corner of the main road when a speeding car hit her. Police said the car driver stopped and rushed the girl along with Naveen to GMSH-16. As doctors declared the girl brought dead, the driver escaped from the spot in his car. A police officer said that Naveen could not note down the registration number of the car.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed at GMSH-16 are being scrutinized to identify the driver and his car’s registration number.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Saturday. The victim was the eldest daughter of her parents. She is survived by her two siblings.