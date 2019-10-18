Chandigarh: Two women steal casting director’s purse in busy market

TWO UNIDENTIFIED women stole the purse of a casting director while she was shopping in Sector 19 market Thursday. Police have CCTV footage of the two women committing the crime and walking off. A case was registered at Sector 19 police station.

Sector 19 resident Senorita Gupta was shopping when the women managed to remove her wallet — containing Rs 4,000 in cash and other documents — for her handbag.

Police said that in the footage, the women are first seen standing behind Gupta, covering her bag, after which they manage to pull out her purse. Gupta came to know about the incident later, and then informed police.

In two other incidents, Rs 49,000 was stolen from the bag of a woman traveling in an auto, and a mobile phone was stolen from a man.

Shanta Attri, a resident of Solan district, was travelling in an auto when unknown person stole Rs 49,000 from her bag. Shanta Attri hired the auto from Housing Board lightpoint to the roundabout of Sector 27/19. Later, she came to know it and informed the police. Kuldeep Bansal of Sector 80 in Mohali reported his mobile phone was stolen from Grain Market, Sector 26. The two FIRs were registered at PS 26.

A police officer said that since festival season is on, pickpocketers are active and targeting people in congested market places and public transport. He said cops in plain clothes had been deployed for deterring such incidents.