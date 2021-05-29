Chandigarh: Two who lost jobs due to Covid arrested for stealing laptops, mobiles

The stolen gadgets were recovered from their possession. They were identified as Ajay Kumar, 25, of Sector 20, and Yogesh Kumar, 25, of phase-2, Ramdarbar. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

TWO MEN, who lost their marketing jobs due to Covid-19, were arrested for stealing 12 laptops and eight smart phones from the office of an immigrant consultant company in Sector 34 Friday.

The two will be produced in a local court Saturday.

Police said the interrogation of the two suggest that they were working with Raffles Edacity Pvt Ltd and were shunted out due to the Covid-19, almost six months back. Police said the two revealed that for sometime, they worked as labourers but failed to meet their daily needs.

“Due to their marketing background, Ajay and Yogesh were aware about the presence of laptops, cell phones in the office of immigration consultants in Sector 34. They have an idea about this office. The two decided to commit the theft and successfully executed it. On interrogation, they admitted their crime and they disclosed that left their job (Marketing) due to the Covid-19 and presently have no work,” said Crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon.

Police said that a team of crime branch received a tip off about persons who were involved in the theft case of Laptop and mobile phone from the office of Sector-34, Chandigarh roaming in the area of police station sector-11.

On that information, a naka was laid on Sector 11/12 dividing road at about 3.15 pm. Two persons came on Activa and on seeing the police party they immediately tried to turn back but were apprehended with the help of police party.