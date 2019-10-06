Chandigarh: Two unidentified men steal Rs 6 lakh, jewellery stolen from marriage venue

Unidentified persons stole a golden color purse containing Rs 6 lakh along with gold and diamond jewellery from a marriage venue at Khukrain Bhawan in Sector 35 on Thursday night.

Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A camera footage from the spot shows two persons, leaving the marriage venue with the purse.

The incident came to light around 11pm. The amount was the “shagun money” and jewellery was meant for the bride and groom. Shishu Pal Singh Pathania, father of the groom, Gautam Pathania, told police that the golden color purse with Rs 6 lakh and jewellery was with his wife, Santosh Pathania. He said that that Santosh Pathania left the purse on a sofa, which was displayed on the stage when a videography of the function was going on. Subsequently, Santosh noticed that her purse was missing from the sofa. An alarm was raised and police control room was informed. Two police parties rushed on the spot.

Sources said there was no CCTV cameras installed at the marriage venue. The videography and still pictures of the marriage function is being examined.

A police officer said, “We have started the investigation into the case. The whereabouts of people who were arrested for such thefts are also being checked. As the wedding and festival season began, there are chances of increase in such kind of cases. “

A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.