Chandigarh: Two sons among six booked for submitting fake wills of man, daughter lodges FIR

The police identified two accused, brothers Gurcharan Singh of Sector 34 and Harmeet Singh, a resident of Shahjahanpur in UP. (Representational)

In a case of two forged wills of a person, at least six persons including two brothers were booked for cheating and forgery Friday. The accused had reportedly submitted two fake wills before a local court for staking their claims on a huge portion of properties worth crores of rupees in Sector 34 of Chandigarh and Shahjahanpur in UP, among other places. The police identified two accused, brothers Gurcharan Singh of Sector 34 and Harmeet Singh, a resident of Shahjahanpur in UP.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Parminder Kaur, one of the four sisters of the accused. Parminder has been residing in Ludhiana with her husband and two children for the last 30 years. Police said during the course of investigation, it emerged that one of the forged wills of Pritam Singh, a resident of Sector 34, was made when he was alive and another forged will was made after his passing in August 1991 at a Mani Majra hospital.

Police said one of the submitted will of Pritam Singh in the court was allegedly executed in favour of accused Gurcharan Singh on August 26, 1991, and another was executed in favour of Harmeet Singh on August 27.

However, during the course of investigation, it emerged that one of the forged wills was made after the death of Pritam Singh. Police said the typewriter, which was used for executing the two wills of Pritam Singh did not in exist in 1991. A private handwriting expert also rejected the signature of late Pritam Singh on the two wills.

Pritam Singh had left behind several properties including a residential house in Sector 34, half share in a house, four shops at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, gold, diamond and other jewelry worth Rs 10 lakh at that time, and his partnership in a firm, Matta Hardware. Singh had left behind six legal heirs including complainant Parminder Kaur and five others. The other five are two brothers Gurcharan Singh, Harmeet Singh, and Ravinder Kaur, Harjit Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur.

SHO, PS 34, Inspector Baldev Kumar said, “Before the matter came to Chandigarh police, complainant Parminder Kaur had already filed a civil suit against her two brothers Gurcharan Singh and Harmeet Singh and four others, who were presented as witnesses in the two alleged fake wills. Besides the six people, the role of three sisters of the complainant is also being investigated. All the booked persons were found absent at their houses. Parminder Kaur filed the complaint before senior officers in June. We lodged the FIR after recording the statements of some of the suspects and obtaining legal opinion.”

Sources said other four accused along with the brothers are marginal witnesses in the two wills. They were identified as Inderjeet Singh of Subash Nagar in Ambala, Ravinder Singh of Durgi Phase-1 in Ludhiana, Gurcharan Singh of Sector 34 and SP Singhal of Sector 21. Inderjeet and Ravinder Singh were witnesses in the will in favor of Harmeet Singh, while Gurcharan and Singhal were witnesses in the will for Gurcharan Singh. A case was registered at PS 34.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.