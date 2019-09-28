Chandigarh: Two retail stores told to refund amount charged for carry bags

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum directed two retail stores to refund the amount of carry bags charged from the customers in separate incidents, while have been penalised with Rs 5200 each.

In the first case, Akshay Rana of Chandigarh stated that he and his wife purchased some grocery from Big Bazaar (Future Retail Ltd.). The cashier told him that he was required to pay Rs 56 on account of three carry bags for carrying the articles.

Rana alleged that it was nowhere mentioned that the customers were to be charged extra for a carry bags then he was told that he had to pay for the same otherwise he had an option to leave the articles or to take without the carry bag. He thus filed a formal complaint at the Forum on April 22, 2019.

Big Bazaar in reply submitted that the complainant had chosen one of carry bags, costing Rs 18. The MRP and photograph of the cloth bag was duly displayed and after understanding the same the complainant purchased the shopping bag from them.

In another similar case, Sunny Dhiman of Chandigarh stated that he purchased some articles from the store of V Mart Retail Limited, at Manimajra, Chandigarh. at the time of billing, he was charged a sum of Rs 7 on account of carry bag for carrying the articles, and the carry bag was bearing advertisement of V Mart Retail Limited.

Dhiman stated that he had no intention to purchase the carry bag, and told the representative of store that it was illegal to charge for a carry bag but to no effect.

Thus, he filed a complaint at the Consumer Forum on May 7, 2019. V Mart Retail Limited in reply submitted that they offer and sell its product by displaying them to its customers through large shelves in the stores where the customers are free to choose and pick the product of their own choice, while after the ban of plastic bags by the government and for the purpose of environment safety, they have purchased the carry bags which are much costlier than the plastic bags and started providing it only to its customers on their special demand against the payment of its price.

The forum after hearing to the arguments in both the matter held in separate judgments that if the stores claim themselves to be responsible and environmentally conscious, then they should have given the carry bags to the customers free of cost because in our considered view, the price of the carry bag has generally been included by them in the profit margins of the products.

The forum in the order directed Big Bazaar (Future Retail Ltd.) refund the cost of carry bags which is Rs 56 to Rana, along with Rs 100 as compensation and Rs 1100 as litigation cost, while V Mart Retail Limited was directed to refund Rs 7 which is cost of carry bag to V Mart to pay Rs 100 as compensation and Rs 1100 as litigation expenses.

Meanwhile, both the retail stores have been directed to deposit Rs 5000 in the “Consumer Legal Aid Account”.