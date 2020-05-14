Chandigarh: Two residents of Bapu Dham test positive, five discharged from PGI

Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh. Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh.

Two more residents of Bapu Dham Colony tested positive, while five people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block on Wednesday.

Till now, 191 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the UT. While 32 patients have recovered from the disease, three have passed away and 156 are undergoing treatment. The two people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday are 32-year-old and 36-year-old male family contacts of a patient from Bapu Dham Colony, who passed away on Saturday while underdoing treatment at GMCH 32. A total of 51 contacts of the two patients from Bapu Dham Colony were also traced. Twenty of these contacts have been sampled and tested negative for the disease. Till now, 122 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony.

5 discharged from PGI

As many as five persons, including two from Chandigarh, recovered and were discharged from PGIMER on Wednesday morning. These include two GMCH 32 staffers, a 28-year-old ward attendant who lives in Ram Darbar in Sector 38, and a 33-year-old member of nursing staff who resides in sector 33. Both were in contact of a COVID-19 patient while on duty before they were diagnosed with the disease.

Apart from Chandigarh residents, three residents of Nayagaon in Mohali were discharged Wednesday.

These include a PGIMER ward attendant, his 26-year-old wife and their 45 days old infant daughter. The PGIMER ward attendant had also contracted the virus while attending to a COVID-19 patient in the Communicable Disease ward of the hospital.

Buses to not supply vegetables from May 16

The CTU buses operations to supply vegetables and fruits in sectors will be discontinued from May 16. No buses will be sent to any areas except the containment zones.

