Chandigarh: Two policemen wink at woman, booked

Winking at a woman cost two police personnel dearly when they were booked by the Nayagaon police on Thursday. Police officials said the victim was yet to identify the accused policemen.

According to the police, a couple was going home on their bike when the incident happened. The woman who was riding pillion said two men in police uniform winked at her.

The victim’s husband stated in his complaint that he, along with his wife and son, was returning home on his bike on Thursday evening. When he reached near the police station, his wife asked him to stop the bike and told him about the incident.

“My wife told me that two men who were in police uniform winked at her and also made obscene gestures. I stopped my bike so that I could confront the policemen but they left and I could not note the bike’s registration number,” the complainant stated.

Acting on the complaint, the Nayagaon police booked two unknown policemen under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“I will check who was on duty and who left the police station at that time when the incident occurred. We will soon identify and arrest both the accused who did this,” a police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.