Chandigarh: Two NIIFT students killed in accident

Two students of Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali were killed Thursday evening when the two wheeler they were travelling skidded at Sector 36/37 light point on the dividing road.

The victims were identified as Shivani Nain and Alisha Gupta, both 20 years of age. Shivani Nain was a resident of DLF near Pinjore, while Aliash Gupta was a native of Nalanda in Bihar. They were residing at PG accomodation in phase-10.

Police said the students were not wearing helmets. They received severe head injuries. The incident took place around 4 pm when they were returning from Panjab University to Mohali. The scooter was being driven by Shivani and Alisha was the pillion rider.

A police officer said, “The mechanical inspection of the two-wheeler and spot inspection suggest that the scooter skid itself when the driver failed to control it. Two eyewitnesses have also reported that the women lost their balance.

They were rushed to GMSH-16. Shivani was declared brought dead and Alisha was referred to PGI, where she succumbed to injuries during the treatment last late night.” Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.