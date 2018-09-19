Chandigarh: Two men on motorcycle stab, rob ice cream vendor, hotel employee

The ice cream vendor, Arun Sharma, was stabbed in the chest and robbed near the fuel station in Sector 7 around 12.03 am. (Representational photo) The ice cream vendor, Arun Sharma, was stabbed in the chest and robbed near the fuel station in Sector 7 around 12.03 am. (Representational photo)

TWO MEN on a motorcycle stabbed and robbed an ice cream vendor and an employee with Hotel Swagat-26 late on Monday night. But the Chandigarh Police acted swiftly and arrested the two. The victims were admitted to PGI and their condition was stated to be stable.

The robbers, identified as Saurabh of Kansal and Karan of Kaimbwala, were arrested separately from behind Sukhna Lake and from the forest area near Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA). A motorcycle robbed on September 16 was recovered as well. Police said the robbers were under the influence of drugs and to ascertain the nature of drugs, their blood samples were taken. Saurabh is a class V dropout and Karan is an illiterate, who was earlier arrested by the Panchkula police in a case of snatching. The two worked as helpers at an eatery in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The two confessed that they had robbed Kansal resident Parkash Verma of motorcycle on September 16.

The ice cream vendor, Arun Sharma, was stabbed in the chest and robbed near the fuel station in Sector 7 around 12.03 am. Hotel Swagat-26 employee Shekhar V Pujari was stabbed in his arms and one leg and robbed near Kishangarh turn around 12.21 am. The police claim they apprehended the robbers by 12.58 am. Rohan Kumar, son of ice cream vendor Arun Sharma, said, “My father was standing near the fuel station in Sector 7 when two men on a motorcycle approached him. Initially, they pretended to purchase ice cream but later started robbing his money. When my father tried to resist them, one of them pulled a knife and stabbed my father in the chest and legs. They robbed all his belongings and ran away. My father was rushed to PGI in a police vehicle. There were other ice cream vendors but they were stationed at a distance.”

Sources said after robbing Arun Sharma, the accused escaped towards Kishangarh and targeted a cyclist, Shekhar V Pujari, a resident of Kishangarh. They stabbed him in the arms and robbed him of his purse. An eyewitness, one Sanjay, tried to intervene but the robbers fled.

A police officer said, “As the first robbery was reported near fuel station, Sector 7, a message was flashed to all the police officers on night patrolling. Officers, including SHO of Sector 26 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, Inspector Narinder Patial rushed to the spot.

As another call about another robbery near Kishangarh came, officials cordoned off the entire rear side of Sukhna Lake and Kishangarh village. Robbers left the motorcycle on the road. One of them went to Sukhna Lake and the other entered the bushes near CGA. The two were nabbed within half an hour.” On Tuesday, the accused were remanded in two-day police custody.

