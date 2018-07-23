Chandigarh: Two men killed in separate accidents

Damaged PCR parked at Sector 31 police station after accident at Airport light point in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo/Sahil Walia) Damaged PCR parked at Sector 31 police station after accident at Airport light point in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo/Sahil Walia)

TWO MEN were killed in two separate accidents on Sunday. While one accident occurred at the Airport light point towards Hallomajra, the other happened at the light point of Sector 46/47/48/49.

In the first accident, an unknown motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider seriously injured when their two-wheeler rammed into a moving PCR vehicle of Chandigarh Police on Dakshin Marg on Sunday night.

Both the victims were rushed to PGI where one of them was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar of Hallomajra, the injured was identified as Kapil Kumar of Hallomajra.

According to the police, the two were riding a motorcycle bearing Chandigarh registration number when the incident happened at the Airport light point towards Hallomajra.

Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, Station House Officer of Sector 31 police station, said that the motorcyclists who were on the same side as the PCR vehicle, rammed into the left side of the PCR and then banged their vehicle into an electricity pole.

A damaged helmet was found on the spot. Both the victims suffered severe head injuries, the police said.

The PCR vehicle was driven by home guard volunteer Naresh Kumar. Head constable Madan Lal was in the passenger seat. The PCR was on its routine patrolling.

The PCR vehicle rushed the victims to PGI where one of them was declared brought dead.

Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh along with a forensic team reached the spot immediately.

In the other accident, a 36-year-old man was killed and five people were injured after an SUV and a Mahindra pick-up van collided head-on at the light point of Sector 46/47/48/49 in the early hours of Sunday. One of the injured who suffered serious injuries was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. Police arrested the driver of the SUV.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.30 am when a Toyota Fortuner coming from Zirakpur side hit a pick-up van at the light point. The collision was so powerful that the Fortuner first hit the pick-up van and then hit a tree. Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the accident.

The Sector 31 Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Harjeet Kaur, said that the victim was identified as Rajwinder Singh, a Ferozepur resident. His cousin Sukchain Singh who was sitting in the cleaner’s seat was injured. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The SHO stated that after receiving the call, a PCR party went to the spot and found both Rajwinder and Sukchain trapped in the pick-up van while the occupants of SUV were not present. She added that Rajwinder was declared brought dead by doctors at GMCH.

“We came to know around 3.30 am that one person who was injured in the accident was admitted to PGIMER. We verified it and found that person was the one who was travelling in the SUV and suffered serious injuries,” said the SHO.

The SHO said that both Rajwinder and Sukchain Singh were returning to Ferozepur after unloading arbi at the Sector 26 vegetable and fruits market. When they reached Sector 46/47/48/49 light point, it collided head-on with Toyota Fortuner which was coming from Zirakpur side.

“Four persons identified as Sahil, Tushar, Shivansh Khanna and Aneesh were travelling in the SUV. All the four belong to Jaladhar. They were returning to Jalandhar. Sahil had appeared for his IELTS test on Saturday while the other three were his friends and pursuing their graduation in Jalandhar. They came to meet Sahil and were going back to Jalandhar. Sahil was driving the SUV, Shivansh who was sitting in the back seat with Tushar suffered serious injuries. He was first taken to PGIMER, but later his family members took him to Fortis hospital in Mohali,” the SHO said.

Replying to a question whether the men in SUV were under the influence of liquor, the SHO said that they did not find any liquor or beer bottle from inside the SUV. The SHO added that they registered a case against Sahil under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

