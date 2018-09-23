Chandigarh: Two men in car abuse and threaten woman; FIR filed

An FIR has been registered against two unknown men. (Representational) An FIR has been registered against two unknown men. (Representational)

TWO MEN riding a Creta intercepted, abused and threatened a woman driving a Swift and escaped despite being stopped by a traffic constable near the Housing Board light point on Friday night. The incident occurred when the woman, a resident of Panchkula, was returning from dinner with a friend at a restaurant in Sector 26 around 10.45 pm. The victim, who tried to chase the silver Creta, was alone in her white Swift. An FIR has been registered against two unknown men.

“I was terrified and stunned as to how someone could abuse a woman in a city like Chandigarh. The men abused and threatened me so badly that I was feeling completely helpless. I was about to cry when they were abusing me. If the traffic policeman did not come to the spot, they could have harmed me. The city is constantly becoming unsafe for women especially at night. Authorities should deal strictly with such people,” said the woman.

The victim told Chandigarh Newsline, “I was coming from Sector 26 towards Panchkula when two men in a silver-colour Creta passed me while driving dangerously at Kalagram light point. I honked and signalled them to drive carefully. At this, the man driving the Creta started moving his car behind my Swift and then, he brought it in front of me. I immediately rang up the Police Control Room. As I reached the Housing Board light point, the Creta driver stopped ahead of me and blocked my path. The man sitting on the driving seat rolled down the window and started abusing me. As I also rolled down my window, the man began to pass lewd remarks.”

The woman, who is a postgraduate, further stated, “In the meantime, a traffic policeman, who was stationed at the light point, came to the spot. I narrated the whole incident to him. Realising the situation, the traffic policeman told the men in the Creta to park their vehicle. But they drove off towards Panchkula. I tried to chase them but they disappeared. Subsequently, a team from the local Manimajra Police Station arrived and I recorded my statement to them. I told the policemen that I can identify both the men if they are produced before me. I also gave police the number of the Creta. Today, I got a call from the police and I was informed that an FIR had been lodged on my complaint.”

A senior police officer said, “We have filed an FIR and started investigation. The registration number, provided by the victim, was found to be that of a Swift. We are verifying the number. The footage of the CCTV camera installed at the Housing Board light point is also being reviewed.” A case under sections 294 (obscene act), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of IPC was registered at Manimajra PS.

In August 2017, Varnika Kundu, daughter of a senior IAS officer of Haryana, was stalked near the Transport light point and later two men, including Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar, were nabbed.

