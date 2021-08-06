Chandigarh: Two interstate drug traffickers arrested with 45.1 kg marijuana

The crime branch Thursday arrested two interstate drug traffickers and seized 45.1kg marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 50 lakh in international market from their possession.

They were arrested from near Industrial Area phase-1. They were identified as Rahul Kumar, 23, of Rohtak in Haryana and Sanjay, 30, of Mohali. “The marijuna was being brought from Andhra Pradesh at a low price. They are members of an inter-state drug peddler gang. Other members of the gang are yet to be nabbed. The international value of the recovered contraband is approximately Rs 50 lakh,” said Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon.

Police said at a team was near the Railway under bridge, when a Fortuner coming from the side of colony No.4 light point stopped on seeing the police. The driver tried to reverse the car and was stopped on suspicion. The person sitting on the driver seat disclosed his name as Rahul and other person who was on the back seat disclosed his name as Sanjay. Police sources said they could not give any satisfactory reply for turning back. On searching the vehicle, a plastic bag was found near the driver’s seat and two bags were found on the back seat. The men could not produce any license or permit for the narcotics. A case was filed at PS Industrial Area.