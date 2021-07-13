Chandigarh: Two inmates at Model jail booked for extortion

Tyagi and Jacob were among six persons arrested for the illegal sale of Remdesivir injections from Sector 17 in Chandigarh on April 18 | Representational image

Two inmates of the Model jail in Chandigarh were booked for threatening and extorting Rs 30 lakhs from another inmate.

Parbhat Tyagi and Ankit Narwal were charged for extorting Philip Jacob, a fellow inmate at the jail. Tyagi and Jacob were among six persons arrested for the illegal sale of Remdesivir injections from Sector 17 in Chandigarh on April 18. A total of 3000 Remdesivir injections were recovered from their possession. Narwal is under trial in the murders of Vinit and Ajay Sharma, two students who were shot dead in December 2019.

A jail source said, “Jacob reportedly transferred Rs 2 lakh through his wife into the bank account of the mother of one of the accused. Jacob, Tyagi, Narwal along with a few other inmates were lodged at barrack number nine when Jacob was forced to cough up the money between May 20 and June 22. Later, Jacob narrated the sequence of events to the jail officials. The jail administration advised him to approach the police after being released on bail. An FIR was registered after a thorough probe. When the issue was brought to the notice of the jail administration, the accused inmates were shifted to another barrack.”

While the other accused in the Remdesivir case were released on regular bail, Tyagi is still lodged in the Model jail as he did not apply for the bail. “We have filed an application for the custody of Tyagi and Narwal for interrogation. Reportedly, a few other under-trials too were extorted,” said a police officer.