Chandigarh: Two injured in separate road mishaps

A cyclist, Sarwan Kumar (55), a contractual employee with Government Museum and Art Gallery-10, was injured after being hit by a speeding truck at the Sector 29 roundabout on Thursday. The truck driver left the vehicle and fled. Sarwan was rushed to GMSH-16 with a fracture in the right leg. His condition is said to be stable. The incident took place around 9 am when the cyclist Sarwan was coming towards Sector 10. Police have registered a case at Sector 31 police station.

In another incident, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Sector 40, rammed his speeding car into the Sector 2/3/10/11 roundabout on Wednesday night. Police said Jaspreet was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. Jaspreet was accompanied by another man in his Fortuner. Jaspreet was also taken to PGI with injuries. A DDR was lodged at Sector 3 PS.

