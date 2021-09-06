Chandigarh: Two held with fake currency, sharp edged weapon

TWO PEOPLE including a fourth class employee of PGIMER here were arrested for possessing 80 fake currency notes of Rs 500. The accused were nabbed near Cremation Ground, Sector 25.

They were identified as Ashwani Kumar, a PGI employee and resident of Sector 7 and Subhash Kumar, who lives in Sector 25.

Police said fake currency notes were recovered from the possession of Ashwani Kumar, while Subhash was possessing a sharp-edged weapon. Ashwani was remanded in two days police custody. Meanwhile, Subhash Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody. Police said the two were arrested on a secret information. A case was filed at PS 11.