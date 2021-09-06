scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read

Chandigarh: Two held with fake currency, sharp edged weapon

Police said the two were arrested on a secret information. A case was filed at PS 11.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 6, 2021 2:36:32 am
fake currency notes, Indian express, indian express news, current affairs, chandigarh, chandigarh news, chandigarh latest news, punjab newsThe accused were identified as Ashwani Kumar, a PGI employee and resident of Sector 7 and Subhash Kumar, who lives in Sector 25. (Representational)

TWO PEOPLE including a fourth class employee of PGIMER here were arrested for possessing 80 fake currency notes of Rs 500. The accused were nabbed near Cremation Ground, Sector 25.

They were identified as Ashwani Kumar, a PGI employee and resident of Sector 7 and Subhash Kumar, who lives in Sector 25.

Click here for more

Police said fake currency notes were recovered from the possession of Ashwani Kumar, while Subhash was possessing a sharp-edged weapon. Ashwani was remanded in two days police custody. Meanwhile, Subhash Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody. Police said the two were arrested on a secret information. A case was filed at PS 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement