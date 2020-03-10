Chandigarh: Two held guilty of death of six persons after liquor vend building collapsed

A total of 12 labourers were working on the site while five persons were inside the liquor vend. Of the 12 labourers, four died while two persons who were in the vend were killed. (Representational Image) A total of 12 labourers were working on the site while five persons were inside the liquor vend. Of the 12 labourers, four died while two persons who were in the vend were killed. (Representational Image)

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh held two persons guilty in the death of the six persons, who died after roof of the single-storey liquor vend collapsed in 2015. The convicts Ashok Kumar (then contractor), and Balwinder Singh (then engineer), were held guilty by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 13.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to December 28, 2015, when six persons were killed and 11 were seriously injured when a liquor vend collapsed in Sector 26 Transport Area. The incident happened during the digging of an illegal basement in an adjoining bay shop (booth). Of those killed, four were labourers at the basement and two were in the vend. The incident occurred around 11.30 am, at a plot where labourers were digging the basement when the entire adjoining liquor vend, a single-storey concrete structure, collapsed on them due to improper distance between the walls. The labourers had dug more than 10-foot deep.

A total of 12 labourers were working on the site while five persons were inside the liquor vend. Of the 12 labourers, four died while two persons who were in the vend were killed. The deceased were identified as Bahaduri (26), a resident of Mauli Jagran; Ifkhar (32), a resident of Bapu Dham Colony; Suraj Bhan (36), a resident of Bapu Dham Colony; and Vishnu (35), a resident of Sector 26; and Ashok Kumar (26), a resident of Sector 26. Bahaduri and Ifkhar were in the vend while the four others who died were digging the basement. All of them were taken out from the debris and rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where they were declared dead on arrival. Those who suffered injuries were identified as Rajender Kumar, Papu Singh, Raj Kumar, Raju Singh, Mohammed Faizan, Prempal, Balwinder Singh, Pawan Jammu, Sanjay Kumar and Gautam Lal.

A case was registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 109 (abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the IPC against Jeevan Lal, owner of the vacant plot where digging was going on and Contractor Ashok Kumar, at the Sector 26 police station. However, later the Police did not chargesheet Jeeval Lal, but added the name of private engineer of the construction work, Balwinder Singh.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.