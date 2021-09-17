Chandigarh: Two held for assaulting 50-yr-old, robbing Rs 1 lakh from her house

POLICE ON Friday said they had arrested a couple for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old woman with the butt of an air gun and robbing Rs 1 lakh from her house in Chandigarh’s Sector 42. The incident, investigators said, had taken place on June 30 with the arrests finally being made on Friday from near the ISBT of Sector 43 in Chandigarh.

The suspects were produced before a local court that sent them to a day of police custody. Investigators said that the couple — identified as Vinit Narayan and Kajal — used to live as a tenant on the second floor of the house of the victim, Rita.

SHO of PS 36, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “Accused Vinit is an interior designer by profession and was living with Kajal on rent for the last 2-3 months. The couple posed as husband-wife. He used to borrow small amounts of money from Rita — Rs 2,000 or 3,000 — to meet his household expenses. As the suspects used to return the money on time and without any problems, they had managed to win Rita’s faith. Vinit had somehow come to know that Rita had stored a huge amount of cash in her house. So he demanded Rs 1 lakh from her, but she refused. He then got furious at the refusal and hit Rita on her head with the butt of an air gun. He then proceeded to rob the cash from the house and fled with Kajal from the spot after locking the room up from the outside.”

Police said that during the interrogation, the couple revealed that Kajal was already married and was in a live-in-relationship with Vinit. Investigators have learnt that around 10-11 mobile sim cards were issued on Vinit’s Aadhaar card before and after the incident — 6-7 before the incident and 3-4 after the incident, the purpose of purchasing the sim cards is being verified. Police are also trying to find out where the duo had fled to after the crime, whom did they purchase the air gun from, and if they are involved in any other crimes in the past or not. A case has been registered at PS 36.