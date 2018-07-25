Chandigarh: Two fights delayed after tyre burst in IAF plane

At the Chandigarh International Airport. Express Archives At the Chandigarh International Airport. Express Archives

Two flights were affected at Chandigarh airport on Tuesday after the tyre of an AN32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) burst. The runway was blocked for 30 minutes in the morning, officials said.

Chandigarh-based Indian Air Force officers said that no civil aircraft was required to be diverted because of the incident. “Only one civil flight was asked to go around and wait for further orders from the Air Traffic Control. The civil airliner was on finals at 15 miles and was told to hold,” said an IAF officer.

Chandigarh airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi said that the aircraft which was asked to go around was a Jet Airways plane, coming from New Delhi. A statement issued by the spokesperson on Tuesday, said that due to the tyre burst, two flights were affected.

“The 9W 655 (Jet Airways) Delhi-Chandigarh flight saw a minor delay. The arrival time was 9.25 am and it landed at 9.40am,” said Joshi. Another Air India’s flight number 813 from Chandigarh to Pune, which was proceeding towards runway, had to return . “The flight returned at the bay at 9.15 am and was pushed back again at 9.22 am,” said Joshi.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that the services were not affected much as only a few flights operated in the morning.

