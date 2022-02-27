Chandigarh: Two empty bullet shells found in bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team

The Chandigarh police on Saturday found two empty bullet shells from a private bus engaged in ferrying Sri Lankan cricketers between their hotel near IT Park to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali for practice sessions ahead of the first Test against hosts India at the venue from March 4 to 8.

The bus was hired from a private transporter, Tara Brothers, Sector 17, said the police. The shells were found during the routine check of the bus when the Sri Lankan players were about to board it from the Lalit hotel, said the police.

“Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through the metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Before ferrying the cricketers, the bus was used for a marriage function a few days back. The bus driver is being questioned”, a police officer attached with the security wing said.

The police have lodged a daily diary register entry at the IT Park police station.

Members of both the Indian and Sri Lankan Test teams are camping in Chandigarh and undergoing practice sessions at the Mohali stadium ahead of the first Test, which incidentally is set to be former skipper Virat Kohli’s 100th in the format.