Chandigarh: Two elderly women duped of their jewellery by ‘policemen’; cases filed

Chandigarh Police on Monday lodged a case regarding two elderly women being cheated of their gold bangles outside two shrines of the city on Sunday.

As per details, the incidents took place in Sector 29 and Sector 23.

In the first case, one Kanta Devi, 75, a resident of Sector 22 reported to police that she was conned by two men who posed as policemen outside Sai Mandir in Sector 29. Devi in her complaint to the police said that as she came out of the temple on Sunday, she was approached by a man who advised her to keep her gold jewellery, including her bangles, inside her purse as the number of thefts in and around the shrine had increased. To lend credibility to his story, the man then led Devi to two others, who posed as policemen. The ‘policemen’ then helped Devi in putting away her gold ornaments in her bag, after which she left the area. On reaching her home and checking, she was shocked to find that her gold jewellery had been replaced with iron ones by the conmen, after which she approached the police.

In the second case, two people made away with a gold ring, and two gold bangles from a 69-year-old woman nhear SD Mandir in Sector 23. Police said that in this case also, the suspects used the same modus operandi and and swapped the gold ornaments with fake ones.

Police said they have started investigations in both the incidents.