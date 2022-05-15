Chandigarh: Two booked for stealing three rental cars

Two men were booked for stealing three vehicles including two SUVs – Endeavor, Innova – and one Brezza after taking them on rent from Sector 45. They were identified as Lovely Mehta alias Sunny Mehta and Jagjeet Singh. Police said that Ajay Mittal, who runs the business of vehicle rentals, lodged the complaint.

Sources said Lovely and Jagjeet had taken the three four-wheelers on rent from Ajay Mittal in December 2021. They paid the rent for the first two months but then stopped making the payments.

Sources said Ajay reported that the accused removed the GPS systems installed in the vehicles. Efforts are being made to trace the two men and the three vehicles, police said.

Ajay Mittal had purchased the Innova a few months before it was rented out to the accused and had a temporary registration number. The other two vehicles have permanent registration numbers. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.