Chandigarh: Two arrested for stealing laptops, iPads from ISBT-43

Two men were arrested for stealing laptops, iPad and other gadgets from the Delhi and Himachal bound Volvo buses at ISBT-43 here.

At least nine laptops and one iPad along with a charger was recovered from their possession. They were arrested on the basis of multiple footages of CCTV cameras installed at ISBT-43 Saturday night.

The accused identified as Balram, 26, and Om Parkash, 61, both residents of Rohtak in Haryana, were remanded in one-day police custody. Police said that both are drug addicts and they frequently came to Chandigarh to commit the thefts.

SHO PS 36 Inspector Maninder Singh said, “A number of thefts of laptops and Ipads have been reported at ISBT-43 over the past few weeks. Usually, people traveling between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh were targeted by the thieves. We scrutinized the footage of CCTV cameras and pin-pointed at two suspects. They used to stay in cheap hotels in Kajheri or Attawa, which are close to ISBT-43.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they are drug addicted and habitual criminals. Firstly, they used to sit in the bus and notice the passengers carefully. They used to target the passengers who used to go of the bus for a while, with their bags still inside.”

Police said that in the last few days, several laptop thefts from buses at ISBT-43 have been reported and at least two FIRs have been registered in this regard. Anjali Singh of Sonipat had reported the theft of her two bags- containing two laptops, a mobile phone, power bank and some other belongings, from her Delhi-bound Volvo bus at ISBT-43. Chimnay Dandavate of Pune lodged another FIR regarding theft of his laptop, charger and iPad from a Himachal Pradesh-bound bus at ISBT-43. Police said a case of mobile theft was registered against accused Balram with the Government Railway Police in Sonipat.