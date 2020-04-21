Chandigarh: Two arrested for home delivery of two burgers

Police did not take any legal action against the delivery boy and released him after educating him about the curfew rules. (Representational) Police did not take any legal action against the delivery boy and released him after educating him about the curfew rules. (Representational)

Two men comprising the manager of Burger King in Sector 9, Panchkula, and one customer who placed the home delivery order of two burgers in Sector 13 (Mani Majra) were arrested for defying the curfew orders on Monday. The home delivery of burger, pizzas is allowed in Panchkula but not in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh Administration does not permit city residents to place home delivery orders out of Chandigarh.

Police did not take any legal action against the delivery boy and released him after educating him about the curfew rules. The manager and customer were later released on bail on personal surety bonds. They were arrested under Section 188 of the IPC. They were identified as Rahul Sharma, 30, manager with Burger King, and Rajat Mathur, 29, of Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra. Police said burger does not fall in the category of essential services. As Chandigarh was declared containment area, strictness on the delivery boys was increased.

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “Burger, pizza etc are not essential items. While Panchkula administration allows home delivery in the district, Chandigarh has not given any nod to the home delivery of these items. So far, no delivery boy from out of Chandigarh can enter the city for delivering the orders. At the same time, no Chandigarh resident is authorised to place online order for home delivery of these eatables.”

Rahul Sharma is a resident of Sector 34 in Chandigarh. He runs his Burger King outlet in Sector 9, Panchkula. Rajat Mathur is an employee with a restaurant at Elante Mall, which is closed due to the lockdown. Sources said the two claimed they did not know that home delivery of burger/pizzas is not allowed in Chandigarh. A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.