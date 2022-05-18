Chandigarh: Two arrested for attacking, robbing man of valuables

TWO MEN were arrested for attacking a man with an iron punch and knife, and robbing him of his valuables behind ISBT-17 Monday night.

Victim Akram of Kajheri village was returning from his tailoring shop in Bapu Dham Colony. He was going to Kajheri village when the incident happened around 9.15 pm. The two accused were identified as Parmod Yadav, 22, and Shubham, 21, of Dhanas. The robbed cell phone and purse were recovered from them.

Police said that victim Akram worked as a tailor at Bombay Tailor at Bapu Dham, Sector 26. On Monday night, he took an auto from Sector 26 to ISBT-17 to go from the shop to his home at Kajheri. When he reached the rear of bus stand in front of the fire brigade building, two persons on a black motorcycle arrived. They stopped him and started asking him for his phone.

Police said that when he refused, one of them hit him on the head with an iron punch and the other hit him with a knife. He got injured and they forcibly took out his mobile phone and purse from his pocket and sped away. The victim suffered injuries to his head and left wrist.

“The victim was rushed to GMSH-16. He recorded his statement. An FIR was lodged. We developed human intelligence. The identity of two accused was established. Later, they were arrested with the valuables which they forcibly took from victim Akram. The motorcycle of the accused was seized,” said Inspector Om Parkash, SHO of Sector 17 police station.