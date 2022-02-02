Chandigarh: Two Army officers booked for forgery

TWO SENIOR Army officers of Lt Colonel rank Tuesday were booked for fraudulently making a Registration Certificate (RC) of a Ford Fiesta in the name of one of the booked Army officers’ wife.

The booked Army officers were identified as Lt Col Vitesh Popli (Surgical Specialist) and Lt Col Nitin Sharma.

Police said the FIR against the two Army officers was registered on the complaint of Lt Col Sonali Bose, wife of Lt Col Popli. Sources said that a matrimonial dispute has been going on between the couple. Lt Col Popli is posted at Military Headquartes of War at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police sources said that complainant Lt Col Sonali Bose is a resident of Sector 48.

Sources said Lt Col Bose had moved a complaint against the two Army officers, including her husband, alleging that he had procured a car bearing registration number CH-04L-7932 in her name, documents without her knowledge. The woman Army officer reported to the police that she came to know about the registration of the car in her name through online search in January 2020. She reported to the police that Lt Col Sharma, who was then posted at Military Hospital at Danapur, Bihar, was the first owner of the car.

“Initially, Lt Col Sonali Bose had filed a complaint with the office of SSP Bathinda. But as the matter was related to Chandigarh, the complaint was forwarded to the Chandigarh Police. The woman had alleged that the car was on sale by its first owner, who was Lt Col Nitin Sharma. She did not purchase it. Later, she came to know that the car was purchased in her name. She tried to cancel the allotment in her name from RTO, Chandigarh, but RTO office demanded the original RC, which was not in her possession,” said a police officer said. A case was filed.