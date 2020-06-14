Chandigarh: Tuition teacher acquitted of charges of sexually harassing 12-yr-old boy

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to March 10, 2019, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of the minor boy, who told the police officials that he had been going to the tuition center of the accused for grade VII classes. (Representational) As per the prosecution, the case dates back to March 10, 2019, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of the minor boy, who told the police officials that he had been going to the tuition center of the accused for grade VII classes. (Representational)

The Chandigarh district court acquitted a tuition teacher of charges of sexually harassing a 12-year-old boy in 2019, after the prosecution failed to prove the allegation in the court.

The accused, a Chandigarh resident, was acquitted of Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to March 10, 2019, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of the minor boy, who told the police officials that he had been going to the tuition center of the accused for grade VII classes.

The boy said in the complaint that on March 9, when no other student was in the class room of the tuition centre, the accused tried to sexually harass him.

Later, the boy narrated the incident to his father, who then approached the police and registered the case.

During the trial, defence counsel advocate Anil Gogna argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case, as there were other children present in the room, as probed by the investigating officer of the case. The counsel further said that the probe report was submitted during the cross examination of the investigating officer in the court.

Apart from that, the arrest memo of the accused was prepared later as a different ink was used for filing the space which shows place of arrest, argued the defence counsel.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the Chandigarh district court on Friday acquitted the accused of the charges of sexually harassing the minor.

The accused was released from the jail after a year of imprisonment. The final arguments of the case concluded on video conferencing.

