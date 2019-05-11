Chandigarh: Truckers find way to avoid excess toll on KMP Expressway 

Truck operators have found a way to get around paying extra at toll plazas on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Since the Kundli-Manesar section of the expressway became operational in December 2018, a private company has been operating as many as seven toll plazas after winning the contract from the Haryana state Industrial an Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

After crossing the toll booths, according to sources, truckers load additional material onto their trucks with the help of hydra machines. They adopt such tactics to save themselves from paying for the extra load. This not only puts the lives of people at risk but also causes damage to the roads.

This additional material is taken to a point after the toll plazas, where a hydra-machine is stationed, by passing through the narrow roads of neighbouring villages.

“The modus-operandi is simple. If, for example, there is a limit of 40 tonnes of load per truck, the drivers will carry a lesser load till they cross the toll gate. At some distance after the plaza, they load the vehicles with heavy materials like cables. By this tactics, they save about Rs 500-2,000 in each round of the truck,” an eye-witness said, while showing photographs of these tactics.

HSIIDC official Arun Pandey, who overlooks matters related to KMP, told The Indian Express that they were not aware of this. “With the help of weighing machines, we ensure that overloading vehicles do not cross the toll plazas,” he said.

HSIIDC’s Managing Director Narhari Bangar also said that they were not aware of such modus operandi by truck operators. “There is no doubt that if overloading vehicles operate on roads, then they cause immense damage to the road network,” he said.