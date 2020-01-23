Chandigarh triple murder: Woman, her two children found dead inside house

Scores of people gathered outside the house after hearing about the murder. (Source: ANI) Scores of people gathered outside the house after hearing about the murder. (Source: ANI)

A woman and her two children were found dead inside their house at Modern Housing Complex in Chandigarh’s Mani Majra on Wednesday night. The bodies had multiple wounds that were likely inflicted with a sharp object.

On the night of the murder, the woman’s husband, Sanjay Arora, was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) for injuries he allegedly sustained in a road accident. His condition is said to be stable.

The victims have been identified as Sarita Arora (45), wife of Sanjay Arora, and her two children, Sanchi Arora (22) and Arjun Arora (16). Mani Majra Police Station has registered a murder case and started investigation. Senior police officers along with forensic experts from CFSL, Sector 36, rushed to spot.

A police officer said, “Sanjay Arora was admitted in PGIMER last night claiming he was injured in a road accident. The house was locked from outside. Bodies were spotted by Karambir Arora, a friend of Sanjay Arora, who tried to call the family members to tell them about Sanjay Arora. We will question Sanjay Arora once doctors declared him fit. It is a case of triple murder.”

Sanjay Arora owned a bakery Krishna Diary in Sector 9 Panchkula. Scores of people gathered outside the house of Sanjay Arora after hearing about the murder.

