Sanjay Arora’s alleged suicide: Businessman was to pay Rs 12 lakh installment to four banks on Feb 5

BUSINESSMAN Sanjay Arora, who allegedly tried to commit suicide Wednesday and succumbed to his injuries a day later, was scheduled to pay an installment of Rs 12 lakh to four banks on February 5. Earlier, he had successfully paid three installments of Rs 12 lakh each to the four banks, said senior officials of the four banks, Saturday. The officials of the RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Tata Bank and one other bank were visiting the kins of Arora in Panchkula.

Sources known to the matter said, “Sanjay Arora had taken a loan of Rs 10 crore from these four banks. It was a joint loan on the name of Surinder Singh, his wife Sarita Arora, and his younger brother Gurcharan Singh aka Lucky Arora. The bank officials communicated with the UT police personnel in the connection with the ongoing investigation. In Sector 9, bank representatives met Gurcharan Singh alias Lucky. Arora had decided to sell his house at MHC in Manimajra and had already accepted the advance payment from a buyer.”

Gurcharan Singh said, “Bank officials came and expressed their solidarity. They told me that they will extend the date for the payment of the installment. The installment is paid after every three months. Rs 10 crore loan is not a big deal for us. We are capable of paying it without any hurdle. I cannot believe that Sanjay Arora took an extreme step due to financial crisis.”

Karambir, who had taken Shri Krishna Dairy and Sweets on lease for five years from Sanjay Arora, was questioned for about two hours at the Manimajra police station on Saturday. SHO PS Manimajra, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur questioned him about any financial disputes between Sanjay Arora and him. Police sources said that Karambir reportedly produced his bank statements to establish that he had been paying rent to Sanjay Arora every month.

Sanjay Arora had attempted to die by suicide after reportedly killing his wife, Sarita Arora, daughter, Ratna Arora and son Arjun Arora at MHC Manimajra on January 22. He died on January 23. A handwritten suicide note was found in their house. The CCTV footage showed that Sanjay had remained inside his house on January 23 and in late evening, he came out and walked towards railway tracks.

