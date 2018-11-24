Chandigarh: Tricity welcomes endangered Egyptian vultures

With approaching winters, Tricity is witnessing arrival of winged guests. Neophron percnopterus, a migratory subspecies of endangered Egyptian vulture, has been sighted on the fringes of the Tricity, especially in Morni, Kalka and Ropar. Experts believe these migratory birds will stay here till winter.

The neophron percnopterus is a native bird of Europe, Central Asia and Africa and in winter it travels towards Asian countries, including India. The residential subspecies of Egyptian vulture is neophron percnopterus ginginianus.

The migratory subspecies of Egyptian vulture, also known as white scavenger vulture, has yellow beak with black tip and big body shape, while the residential bird’s beak is totally yellow.

Vibhu Parkash, a senior biologist with Bombay Natural History Society, who is settled in Pinjore, says the arrival of this migratory vulture is a good ecological sign. “It starts arriving in India in the beginning of October. Though no specific study focusing on this subspecies’ behavior has been done in this region, we are observing this time that neophron percnopterus arrived in good numbers. We observed their huge presence in the areas of Raipurrani, Pinjore and Kalka in Panchkula. These areas are near Morni hills. It usually depends on carcasses, garbage dumps and waste material for food. It nests on cliffs and plains. There is no clash between the migratory and residential subspecies as both share common habits,” says Parkash, adding they are threatened subspecies.

A colony of migratory white scavenger has been spotted at Jaswant Garh village situated near Raipurrani in Panchkula.

Parkash is also the in-charge of Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre near Pinjore.

Meanwhile, the sighting and nesting of these vultures in lower areas has raised concerns about the disturbance of their natural habitats.

Metinder Singh Sekhon, president of Chandigarh Bird Club says cliffs are the favorite nesting place of the white scavenger vulture. “It also nests on the high branches of trees. But nowadays, there is hardly any place in lower hills, which are untouched by human movements and vehicular pollution. It can be a reason that we also see these birds in lower parts. We have observed the presence of neophron percnopterus in Ropar,” says Sekhon, adding there are various reasons why they are dwindling. “These include use of pesticides, poisoning and disturbance in their natural habitats.”