Chandigarh tricity witnesses season’s first dense fog; flights, local trains affected

The tricity witnessed the season’s first dense fog with the visibility being reduced to less than 100 metres, according to the metrological department of Chandigarh. It forecasts that Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali will remain under dense fog or very dense fog for the next three days along with the cold wave.

The dense fog made it difficult for people to drive and it also affected local trains and flights. People in Panchkula claimed that their milk supply was also affected as most of the milkmen supplying milk door-to-door come from rural areas, including Barwala and Raipur Rani, where the fog is very dense and the visibility is very low.

“As per our feedback from the satellite images, the dense to very dense fog will remain for the next four days. The sun will appear once in a while. There is no chance of rain in the coming days”, The Met department director, Manmohan Singh, said.