Chandigarh: Tricity all geared up to celebrate fifth International Yoga Day

Written by Manik Berry

Over 3000 yoga lovers will take part in the fifth International Yoga Day 2019 on 21 June, Friday. The event is being organised by the Chandigarh Administration and AYUSH Department at Sector 17 Plaza.

The participants will be given yoga mats and t-shirts as well. The event will start at 5 am and will go on for around three hours. VP Singh Badnore, the Governor of Punjab, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Participants have been registered through the Chandigarh Yoga Association, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, as well as Patanjali and Art of Living, which organises daily Yoga camps in their own capacity.

Besides the plaza, yoga sessions will be held at 48 other places where AYUSH department has been maintaining Yoga instructors on an honorary basis for three years now.