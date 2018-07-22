Chandigarh: Tribunal awards Rs 45 lakh to kin of man killed in mishap

As per the application, the incident took place on January 22, 2017. As per the application, the incident took place on January 22, 2017.

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 45.74 lakh to the family of a 50-year-old man who was killed after the scooter he was riding with his friend was allegedly hit by a car at Sector 17/18 light point in Chandigarh in 2017.

An application for compensation was moved by Khatija Begam, the widow of Mohammad Ibrahim, and children, Haroon Ansari, Mamuan Nisha and two minor kids, Jaimul Nisha and Sajia Nisha, being legal heirs.

As per the application, the incident took place on January 22, 2017, about 2.30 pm, when Ibrahim, along with his friend Mohammad Ali, was going to Sector 18, Chandigarh, from Kachi Colony, Dhanas. When they were crossing Sector 17/18 light point, a car (CH 01- AR-4176) came in “a rash and negligent manner” from opposite direction and allegedly hit the scooter of Ibrahim, due to which they fell down on road and received injuries. Initially Ibrahim was admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, but later referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries next day. An FIR in the matter was lodged in Sector 17 police station on the basis of the statement of Ali.

The application, moved by the family, stated that he was running a boutique and saloon at Phase 7, Mohali, and earning Rs 40,000 per month. The family sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

In reply, Ajay Rana, the driver of the offending car stated that no accident took place as alleged and that police had falsely implicated him in the case. On the day of the incident, he had parked his car near the light point of Sector 18 market, Chandigarh, and was standing near it. In the meantime, Ibrahim came riding his Activa in a rash and negligent manner, due to which his scooter skid and he fell on the road, Rana stated, adding that he took the injured in his vehicle to GMSH, Sector 16, on humanitarian ground. But, he came to know later that the police had embroiled him in the case, his reply stated.

On this, the tribunal recorded the statement of Ali and the police staff of Sector 17, which cleared that the accident took place due to the negligence of Rana. The case is under trial. The police have also filed a chargesheet against the accused.

After going by the facts of the case, the tribunal granted a compensation of Rs 45,74,500 to the family of the victim with directions to New India Assurance Company Limited to pay it.

