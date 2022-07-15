Chandigarh tree accident: Plea in High Court seeks time-bound probe, steps to ensure safety of life

Around a week after a 250-year-old heritage tree collapsed in Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, killing a 16-year-old student and leaving several others injured, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Chandigarh Administration to take all necessary steps to ensure safety of life and property of public at large.

On Thursday, the PIL came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, post which the court issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration seeking its reply.

The petitioner, Kunal Mulwani, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 21, represented by Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, has sought a time-bound probe into the Carmel school tragedy by a HC judge.

The plea has also sought directions to the Chandigarh administration to give statistical data of the past five years in respect to the maintenance and removal of trees which are threat to life and property of public at large, and the data of complaints received in this regard and their redressal.

Mittal said that though the UT Administration accords heritage status to a tree, they refuse to take responsibility of maintaining it later. He also stated that there was a total lack of coordination between the departments and there is a requirement to frame guidelines. The petitioner also states that in order to evade responsibility in the Carmel school tragedy, a blame game has started between the Chandigarh Administration, municipal corporation and the school authorities.

Mentioning another incident that took place right on the heels of the Carmel school tragedy, the plea also says that tree outside a government school at Manimajra had collapsed on the boundary wall on July 9.

The petitioner argued that there is no regular pruning of trees, and at many places branches falling or spreading out to cover street or traffic lights had become common, leading to inconvenience to residents, accidents, and rise in anti-social activities, including snatching and various other crimes.