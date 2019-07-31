Chandigarh transport unit boasts of 89 women conductors

In July 2014, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) recruited its first batch of women conductors, comprising 73 women. With this move, the UT joined the league of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Further, in 2016, the CTU inducted 33 women conductors and at present, as many as 89 women bus conductors operate in the city.

Ranjana Devi, who was recruited in the first batch, said, “Initially, I had doubts that maybe I could not do it. However, as time passed, I realised that I am perfectly fit for this job.” Speaking about her family and marriage, she said, “I never believed that I could do it. But it is my family that kept encouraging me to do the job. I will tie the knot soon. My in-laws too are supportive of my job. They have no problem with me continuing as a bus conductor.”

On women reluctant to join as a bus conductor, she said, “There are hardly any women who want to become bus conductors. I want them to know that this job does not hamper your family life. There are proper duty timings. The officials are supportive and one’s security is never compromised.”

Krishna, who was also recruited in 2014, said that she was hesitant when she had newly joined as a bus conductor, however, her family encouraged her. “They told me that women should come forward in every field.”

On the issue of safety and security, she said, “If we have late duty in the evening or have an early morning duty, our commute is provided by the CTU. It picks us from our home and drops us back. However, most of us are not given night duties. Our duties usually start after 6.30 am and end by 9 pm.”

One of the recent recruits, Shallu, said, “There are a lot of people who come up to me and appreciate me for taking up this job, which is traditionally male-dominated.” About the facilities provided by the CTU, she said, “Before joining, we are trained regarding how to deal with the passengers. If we face any problem, we can call the PCR. Usually, no one misbehaves with us.”

Another woman conductor said since they are young and recent recruits, several older bus drivers treat them like their daughters.

On the increasing number of women conductors, PCS, Director Transport, Uma Shankar Gupta, said, “Like other professions, here also we get the review that the women are more sincere and committed towards their jobs. It is good, since it involves interaction with the public. Women conductors are comparatively more polite and can also be stern and handle the situation well.”

A written examination is held for the induction of conductors at the CTU.