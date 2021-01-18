Chandigarh transport department seeks clarification on changes to speed limit notification suggested by traffic police

Though the notification identifies all roads as V1, V2, V3, V4, V5, V6, traffic police officials recommended that the roads be identified as six lanes, four lanes, two lanes etc. (Representatioanl)

THE UT transport department on Thursday sent back the file of proposed changes in the detailed speed limit notification to UT traffic police, seeking more clarification on the certain points.

The traffic police had proposed certain changes in the notification issued back in 2013, suggesting that the notification be simplified so a layperson can understand recommended speed limits on particular roads/stretches etc.

Though the notification identifies all roads as V1, V2, V3, V4, V5, V6, traffic police officials recommended that the roads be identified as six lanes, four lanes, two lanes etc.

The traffic police sought clarity on why the speed limit for motor vehicles is different on roads leading to Mohali, which is in Punjab, as compared to the speed limit to be followed on Chandigarh roads.

The Traffic police urged the transport department to categorize the speed limit on the basis of six lanes, four lanes, two lanes etc.

It is for the first time since after implementation of the speed limit notification issued in 2013 that UT traffic police has suggested some changes in it. The file was sent back from the office of Secretary, UT transport department, Mandip Sing Brar, Deputy Commissioner, who is holding the additional charge of transport department.

According to notification, V1 and V2 roads mean all roads having a minimum three lanes for the movement of traffic in one direction, V3 and V4 roads mean all roads having two lanes for the movement of traffic in one direction, V5 roads mean all roads having one lane for movement of traffic in one direction and V6 categorises all roads having combined less than two lanes for the movement of traffic in both directions. The notification states that the speed limit of motor vehicles shall be 30 km per hour within a range of 80 mts of any roundabout in Chandigarh.

SP (Traffic) Ketan Bansal said, “I received the file this afternoon. The transport department needs some clarification on certain points. We have not touched the basic structure of the notification. Our intention is only to simplify it so a layman can also understand the set speed limit. We will shortly clear all the doubts on the points raised by the office of secretary UT transport department.”

350% rise in traffic challans for speeding in 2020

At least a 350 per cent increase in traffic challans for speeding was reported in 2020 as compared to 2019. In 2019, merely 8,814 traffic challans were issued for speeding. In 2020, the total figure of speeding challans was 30,710.

Speeding is being attributed as the reason behind most road accidents, fatal and non-fatal. Speeding challans being issued manually, through Automatic Number Plate Recognisation (ANPR) speed radars.

Speed limits in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In Chandigarh, the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers is 60 km per hour, while for two-wheelers it is 45 km per hour on Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg. The speed limit is 50 km per hour and 45 km per hour for four-wheelers and two-wheelers respectively at Udyog Marg. As per the notification issued in 2013, roads with six lanes follow 60 km per hour speed limit for cars, 45 km per hour for two-wheelers, 50 km per hour for buses, transport vehicles and heavy vehicles. Roads with four lanes follow the speed limit of 50 km per hour for cars, 45 km per hour for two-wheelers and 40 km per hour for buses, trucks and other transport vehicles. ENS