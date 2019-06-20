Chandigarh transport authority team conducts surprise check

State Transport Authority (STA) of Chandigarh, on Wednesday, impounded seven Volvo buses of private companies and challaned three, including one of Rajasthan State Transport Corporation, for commuting without permits in Sector 52 opposite ISBT in Sector 43.

As many as 10 buses arrived in Chandigarh from Manali, Delhi and Ganganagar. Of these, three were slapped challans of Rs 5,000 each. All these buses were Kullu-Manali, Delhi and Rajasthan bound. The buses belong to different travel companies including Virat Travels, Zamindara Travels, Luxmi Travels, Avadha Travels and Rajasthan State Transport Department. The seven impounded buses were taken to Sector 49 police station.

STA Motor Vehicle Inspector Ravinder Singh said, “We did a surprise check and this checking drive will continue in coming days as well. The three buses were let off after issuance of a challan as they were loaded with passengers. All three buses were Delhi bound. We have impounded other seven buses. The amount of challan to be slapped on these seven buses is still being estimated. The offence amount varies from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000. We have received information that several tour and travel agencies, including those operating from Chandigarh, are running these buses without obtaining necessary documents. Moreover, upon checking, we found that the staff members, including drivers and conductors, were not dressed in proper uniform. Some of the buses even lacked first-aid facilities.”

Sources said when the drivers of these buses were asked to show the documents, some of them tried to influence the STA team stating their employers have links in the government.