Chandigarh: Transgenders create ruckus at night, attack Sub-inspector, woman cop

A videograb shows transgenders near Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh on Saturday night A videograb shows transgenders near Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh on Saturday night

A police party headed by Sub-Inspector was attacked when they tried to stop a group of six transgenders from creating a ruckus on the road dividing sectors 52 and 43 near ISBT-43 on Saturday night. They also tore clothes of a taxi driver who recorded the incident on his cell phone. The incident happened around 11.30 pm when the police party headed by Sub-Inspector Chander Singh, incharge of ISBT-43 police post, went to the spot after receiving a call from the police control room about some transgenders creating a ruckus.

While a transgender scratched S-I Chander Singh’s face with nails, another hit his head with a stone. A woman constable, Sweety Sharma, was injured in the attack when she tried to save the S-I. Later, two transgenders were assaulted by taxi drivers.

Hundreds of people, including taxi drivers, assembled near the ISBT-43 police post, which is situated on the bus stand premises, demanding legal action against the transgenders. Three of them were brought to the police post but no FIR was registered. A case of preventive action under sections 107/150 of the CrPC was registered against three transgenders identified as Shanti, Sahiba and Tulsi, residents of Kajheri village in Sector 52, at the Sector 36 police station.

However, sources said apparently, these names were not genuine. The police made a report and sent it in the court of SDM (south). ASP (south) Niharika Bhatt said, “No one was injured in the attack. Two police personnel suffered minor injuries when they went to attend a call regarding nuisance being created by eunuchs. We have taken preventive action against three eunuchs.”

S-I Chander Singh said, “I was on night duty along with my police party comprising constable Sweety Sharma and one driver. I received a call from police control room that some transgenders were creating a ruckus and stopping motorists in Sector 43. When my police party reached there, two transgenders were standing there. I told them to go away. But they started abusing me and when I warned them, they slapped me and one of them tried to tear my uniform. They also called four transgenders to the spot. Woman constable Sweety Sharma suffered minor injuries when she intervened. We have not received any complaint, on the basis of which an FIR could be lodged.”

The S-I said, “I suffered minor injuries when I was controlling the situation. The taxi driver who was attacked by transgenders also refused to lodge any complaint. His mobile was snatched by the transgenders. We somehow managed to recover it and handed it over to him.”

Sources at ISBT-43 police post said hundreds of people had gathered near the police post with an intention to hit the transgenders. SI Om Parkash, incharge of Sector 61 police post, rushed to the spot with additional force. Nuisance by transgenders has become a routine thing in this area.

On Sunday, a group of transgenders approached ISBT-43 and claimed that six transgenders, who created the ruckus on Saturday night, were not the genuine transgenders.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App