Trained nurses who stand by patients’ side are a blessing for humanity: PGI Medical Superintendent

“A trained and qualified nurse who always stands by the side of the patient and physician is a blessing for humanity,” said Dr Anil Kumar Gupta, Medical Superintendent, PGI, on the concluding day of the Fifth Annual Conference of National Research Society of India, North zone organised by the National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dr Gupta told Chandigarh Newsline that the only way to improve is to continually train yourself. “In corporate world people are trained minimum of 200 hours every year. That is what government organisations need to practice also. There are provision for that in the government sector but people who run the system do not pay attention towards such things and ultimately we fall behind the line”. He further said, “Research is a vast field and all those countries who have made a name for themselves have done wonders in the field of research that is why they have succeeded. Government must provide opportunities to the people who are doing research. Libraries should be updated so that students find it easy to access the required material for research”.

Dr Gupta appreciated the NINE faculty for their active participation in organizing the conference. He said, ‘’Nursing research is always a major contribution to improve the research culture in healthcare in our country.’’

Amitab Avasthi Deputy Director said,’’These initiatives will help to improve contribution of nurses towards patient care.’’

Dr Sandhya Ghai, Principal NINE, Said, “Lack of research gives birth to many new problems, especially in the medical field. It is research which leads to profound discoveries in health medicine and patient care. lack of funding for basic research could prove devastating.’’ Nearly 300 delegates including nurses, students, and faculties of different institutes from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, J&K, Himachal and New Delhi participated.