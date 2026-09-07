54 train services to skip Chandigarh for over a month starting Thursday

The 36-day block will be imposed to upgrade the Chandigarh railway station. (File Photo)

Passengers travelling to Chandigarh by train will have to get off at the Ambala Cantonment station or begin their journey from there on specified dates, as the Railways has decided to short-terminate and short-originate 54 train trips during a 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station beginning Thursday.

This means passengers will have to use alternative means of transport to get to and from Ambala.

Among the services that will see Ambala as the boarding or deboarding point are the Ramnagar-Chandigarh Express (15063/15068), Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Garib Rath (12983/12984), and the Udaipur-Chandigarh-Udaipur Express (20989/20990). Their operations will be curtailed at Ambala Cantt on specified dates.

Train 20989 will be short-terminated at Ambala Cantt, while its return journey will short-originate from Platform 2 of the station.