Chandigarh traffic police website hacked, link offers plumbing, drain-cleaning services

THE OFFICIAL website of the Chandigarh traffic police was hacked and a weblink showed the traffic police offering 24-hour same-day emergency plumber and drain-cleaning service. The link was on ‘chandigarhpolice.gov.in’ till Tuesday morning. As the matter came to the notice of senior officers, the link was removed from the ‘services rendered’ option of the police’s website but the link is still on the bottom of the home page of the website.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “It is the chandigarhtrafficpolice.org website, which is showing such material. This is no more our website. Earlier, our website was registered in .org domain which was not official. It was thus discontinued. We have made a new website on official domain, which will be launched soon.”

Sources in the computer section said the Chandigarh traffic police had exited its site in .org domain. The particular link was removed on Tuesday morning. The new website of traffic police will be launched shortly. “Apparently, the .org domain website of Chandigarh traffic police was hacked by someone once it was abandoned by UT traffic police officially. We are trying to detect who is using this website,” a source said.

If the link “chandigarhtrafficpolice.org” is opened, it shows Chandigarh Traffic police plumbers – emergency plumbing repairs & drain cleaning.

Raghu Sharma of Sector 38 said, “I noticed this link on

the official website of Chandigarh Police. I want to know about the facilities being offered by Chandigarh traffic police. Today, the link has been removed.”

The link suggests six practices your pipes will appreciate. The practices comprise looking for any holes, draining and protecting, looking for areas that have exposed plumbing, insulating uncovered pipes, ensuring that your indoor pipes remain warm and registering for a home plumbing and maintenance programme.