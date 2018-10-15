Chandigarh: Traffic police to recommend all-day automatic traffic control system

In 2017, six fatal road accidents and 17 non-fatal road accidents were reported at these two light points. In 2017, six fatal road accidents and 17 non-fatal road accidents were reported at these two light points.

THE LIGHT points at the intersections of Sector 45/46/49/50 and Sector 51/52/44/45 continue to remain accident-prone, including those which have claimed lives. Both are busy traffic junctions. They lead to ISBT-43 as well as to Mohali.

Devinder Singh of Phase-11, who was killed at the light point of Sector 45/46/49/50 on October 9, was the fourth person to lose his life at this junction in the last nine months. Devinder, who was driving a car, was travelling from the direction of ISBT-43 when a speeding i20 hit the victim’s car at the light point. The i20 driver, Amit Kumar, was coming from Mohali.

In 2017, six fatal road accidents and 17 non-fatal road accidents were reported at these two light points. And between January 1 and September 10 this year, these two junctions accounted for eight fatal and 16 non-fatal accidents. All the cases relating to these accidents are registered at the Sector 49 police station.

DSP (Traffic, south) Amrao Singh said, “We have decided to recommend the use of automatic traffic control (ATC) system for 24 hours at these two light points. In this system, traffic signals work throughout the day and night. At present, we put the traffic lights on blinking mode from 11.45 pm to 4.30 am. I had earlier also made the same suggestion when five persons got killed at 45/46/49/50 light point in August 2014. The suggestion was implemented, but later it came back to blinking lights at night. This particular road stretch is busy throughout the day and night as ISBT-43 and entrance to Mohali are linked to this road. The ATC system makes people watch, wait and then move. But in the blinking mode system, everybody wants to pass the road without waiting.” Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, had a different take.

“The two sides of this road are not at the same level. The road coming from the side of Faida village to ISBT-43 is slightly higher than the opposite road coming from ISBT-43 to Faida village, which makes drivers speed. It is an engineering fault,” he said.

A traffic police officer said, “All four persons who lost their lives were killed in accidents during the night hours or in the early hours. In February, two persons riding a motorcycle were hit by an unknown car and one of them, Suresh Kumar, died at Sector 51/52/44/45 light point. The number of fatal accidents and non-fatal accidents at these two light points are increasing every year.”

The officer attached with the road accident analysis cell said, “Some changes in the engineering structures were also made back in 2017. Although the fatal casualties in road accidents have fallen throughout the city, these two light points are still accident-prone areas. The changes made in 2017 included widening slip roads around these light points, and trimming of huge bushes, which were proving obstacles for viewing the scene of opposite side.”

