Chandigarh traffic police to ensure not more than 75 fatal accidents occur in 2020

In an attempt to bring down the number of fatal road accidents in the city, the UT traffic police have been directed by senior officials to take necessary actions and ensure that not more than 75 fatal accidents take place in 2020.

The directive was conveyed by senior officers including SSP Shashank Anand. In 2019, the UT traffic police had launched campaigns to curb fatal accidents to 85, which was not achieved and as many as 96 fatal road accidents were reported in Chandigarh. However, the numbers have decreased from 2018, during which Chandigarh witnessed 98 deaths.

Traffic cops were instructed to launch all necessary actions, including awareness drives and challan drives, among others to curb road accidents in 2020.

DSP (Traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “The overall fatal road accidents and non-fatal road accidents have reduced in the last couple of years. Indeed, we failed to achieve the target to not allow the count of fatal accidents increases over 85, but our efforts improved the numbers in comparison to 2018. This year, we have decided to focus on the two issues, speeding and road engineering faults on city roads. Strict campaigns have been launched against the speeding of vehicles.”

“Last year, a total of 316 road accidents were reported and 293 out of 316 were due to rash driving. In 2018, 342 road accidents were reported. SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand directed all the traffic police officers, including DSPs, inspectors and other rank officers, to focus on decreasing the number of accidents, in our first meeting of 2020, which was held on January 5,” added the DSP, Kewal Krishan.

In 2020 so far, two fatal road accidents have been reported. In one of the accidents, a speeding Skoda car, which was being driven by Samant Talwar, hit three carts, killing one vegetable seller and injuring two others at Kalagram Light Point on Madhya Marg on January 2. In the other accident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Varinder Vashishat of the Chandigarh police was killed in a hit and run road accident at the dividing road between Sector 27/28 on January 3. Traffic police identified 11 black spots in the view of maximum road accidents in Chandigarh.

These spots included Airport Light point to CRPF Campus Hallomajra, Poultry Farm Chowk to BSNL turn on Dakshin Marg, Sector 46/47/48/49 light point to Sector 48/49 small roundabout, the area near the railway bridge, Vikas Marg, Mauli Jagran. Some other points include the Sector 29 (Tribune) roundabout on Dakshin Marg, Kalagram light point on Madhya Marg, Sector 25/38 light point, Hallomajra light point on Dakshin Marg, area in front of ISBT-43, Mandela Light point, Bagheri village roundabout and Sector 41.

