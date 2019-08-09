Chandigarh traffic police recommends shifting of zebra crossing on Sector 21/34 dividing road

The Chandigarh traffic police on Thursday recommended that the zebra crossing on the Sector 21/34 dividing road should be shifted and blinkers should be installed on both sides of two roads. The recommendations were made to the road engineering wing of the UT Administration.

Advertising

Akshita Abrol, 21, was run over by a speeding Thar jeep while she was walking on the zebra crossing on August 6. The recommendations were made by the road accident analysis wing of the UT traffic police. The head of the wing, DSP Jaswinder Singh, inspected the spot and made the observations.

A police officer said, “The inspection of zebra crossing suggests that the existing place of zebra crossing should be changed. Reason: The entry/exit of a public park in Sector 21 is situated at a distance from the zebra crossing. Pedestrians usually step on the dividing road after coming out from the public park. Most of the pedestrians prefer to avoid the zebra crossing. They cross the road without using the zebra crossing. The inspection team also observed that there is a need to install blinkers on the zebra crossing, which would alert motorists about the pedestrian path. Although the recommendations for installation of blinkers at various zebra crossings, including Sector 21/34 dividing road, were made earlier as well, this time we stressed installation as soon as possible. The Sector 21/34 dividing road is under National Highway-5 starting from Zirakpur to Mohali barrier on Dakshin Marg.”

The officer said, “The spot inspection and interaction with eyewitnesses suggest the Thar woman driver hit pedestrian Akshita Abrol, who was walking on zebra crossing, while overtaking another vehicle. Thar was at high speed and human negligence is the reason behind this fatal road accident. Driver Nihar Kaur, 21, of Sector 10, who was arrested hours after the accident, was not authorised to drive a motor vehicle independently as she only possessed a learning licence. There was also no L (learner) sign on her red Thar.”