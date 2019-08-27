Chandigarh traffic Police Problem: Shortage of towing vehicles, abundance of complaints

By SAURABH PRAHSAR

THE UT traffic cops tasked with towing away the wrongly parked vehicles have failed to cope with the number of complaints of wrong parking received from specific areas in the city. Between 11 am and 4 pm every day on average, 61 complaints of wrong parking are received at two helpline numbers of police control room and traffic police control room but most of the complaints remain unattended.

Wrongly parked vehicles are a norm in Sector 17, temporary parking of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sector 22 and in Sector 34. In Sector 17, scenes of wrong parking are mostly visible around the passage near DC Office, TS Central State Library and near the Bank Square.

Currently, the traffic police has 10 towing vehicles. Of them, only four vehicles have a hydraulic system, which lifts the wrongly parked vehicles. Five other towing vehicles are only meant for lifting the four-wheelers involved in accidents. One towing vehicle is only for huge transport vehicles, including buses and trucks.

A traffic policeman deputed in Sector 17 said, “Whenever someone gets struck behind a wrongly parked vehicle, we advise him to lodge a complaint with the traffic police helpline. But on most of the occasions, we are also helpless due to the shortage of proper towing vehicles. Merely four hydraulic towing vehicles are not sufficient for addressing all the complaints. There are four traffic divisions in Chandigarh. Each division was allotted one hydraulic towing vehicle. Sector 17, High Court parking and Sector 8 parking falls in one division. How can one machine reach all the places at the same time?”

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “The problem is in our knowledge. We are going to hire eight more hydraulic towing vehicles shortly. These vehicles will be hired on a contract basis from private companies. We are strictly challaning vehicles for wrong parking throughout Chandigarh. Other methods of challaning include wheel clamping and pasting stickers of wrong parking.” As many as 300 wheel clamps are available with the traffic police.

Challans in 3 ways

Wrong parking challans are being issued in three ways: challan on the spot, clamping the wheels of the motor vehicle, and towing away the wrongly parked vehicle. The offence invites a fine of Rs 300. In case a wrongly parked vehicle is towed away, the offender has to pay the towing charge, which is Rs 1,000, along with a fine of Rs 300.