Chandigarh traffic police issues 2,17,165 challans in 10 months this year

A TOTAL of 2,17,165 traffic challans were issued in the last 10 months in Chandigarh. Maximum challans — 59,069 — were issued for the offence of driving without helmet, followed by zebra crossing violation, for which 42,29 challans were issued.

Between January 1, 2019, and October 10, 2019, as many as 2,17,165 challans were issued. The total challans cover 2,62,103 traffic violations, including 31,839 miscellaneous violations. As many as 162 underage/minors were caught for driving motor vehicles without driving licences.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “Since after the implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act on September 5, the challan drives slowed down and focus was shifted to awareness drives.

The New Motor Vehicle Act mentioned various traffic offences with manifold fines. Challan drives for offences such as backseat belts, which is mandatory for all the riders sitting in the rear seat, and side mirrors on both sides of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, will start after spreading awareness about these offences. Recently, Punjab and Haryana High Court instructed the authorities not to allow any auto to run without meters in Chandigarh.”

In 2018, as many as 2,35,246 vehicles were challaned. Maximum challans were issued for driving without helmet — 59,791 — followed by challans for wrong parking. A total of 40,752 challans were issued for wrong parking.

Police on poll duty

As many as 250 UT police personnel were sent to Haryana on election duty. A total of 55 cops out of 250 were attached with the UT traffic police. A senior officer said, “As the festival season is on, the focus was shifted towards traffic management.

Overall, leave of the police personnel was cancelled and written orders were issued to all the unit, police station, police post incharges for not sanctioning the leave. Only maternity leave will be allowed.”