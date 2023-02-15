Chandigarh traffic police issue advisory for Rose Festival

The Chandigarh Traffic Police on Tuesday came out with a bunch of guidelines in view of the Rose festival that will be held in the city from February 17 to February 19.

The police appealed to all residents to strictly follow the traffic guidelines in order to avoid inconvenience.

In its appeal, the traffic police asked the residents to park their vehicles at designated parking lots only. They also asked visitors not to park/ply their vehicles on cycle track/pedestrian pathway and in no parking areas, following which strict action shall be taken, with vehicles even being towed away.

“Car pooling and public transport may be considered in view of heavy traffic flow. Further, traffic movement may be restricted/diverted on certain road stretches in view of Chandigarh Carnival,” the advisory read.

The police has made designated parking places for general public. These spots are located at Army Tank parking, Sector 10; open ground parking adjacent to Army Tank, Sector 10; parking area behind Chandigarh Police headquarters, Chandigarh Housing Board and UT Secretariat, Sector 9; parking area behind Punjab Police Headquarters upto Kendriya Sadan, Sector 9; parking area in front of main gate of Rose Garden, Sector 16; rear side parking of Rose Garden, Sector -16; parking area in front of Hotel Taj, Sector 17; parking area in front of TDI Mall, Sector 17; multi-level parking, Sector 17; parking area in front of SCOs of Sector 9 on Madhya Marg; parking lots in Sector 17; parking lots in front of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Office, Sector 17.

The traffic police further designated pick-and-drop spots, near Ras Frontier, Sector 17 and near Neelam Theater, Sector 17.