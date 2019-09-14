Chandigarh: Traffic police challans 2 long-route buses

THE UT traffic police on Friday started challaning long-route buses coming from ISBT-43 and ISBT-17 for the offence of taking prohibited route and picking up passengers from non-designated bus stop. Two long-route buses — one of Haryana Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) and another of Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) — were challaned at two restricted points.

Bathinda-bound PRTC bus coming from ISBT-43 was challaned at Sector 46/47 light point while taking a turn from Airport Road to Chandi Path, which is prohibited. The Delhi-bound HRTC bus, which was coming from ISBT-17, was challaned for blocking the slip road at Sector 20 gurdwara roundabout for picking up passengers from non-designated bus stop. The two buses were challaned by DSP (traffic), south division, Harjeet Kaur and her team members.

According to the Chandigarh traffic police, the movement of long-route buses of all the state transports, including CTU, from ISBT-43 is prohibited on any other road stretch than the Airport Road for approaching the Sector 29 roundabout (Tribune chowk) on Dakshin Marg. Similarly, buses coming from ISBT-17 are not allowed to pick passengers from any non-designated bus stops.

Drivers of several long-route buses prefer to approach the Sector 29 roundabout while taking a turn from the Airport Road coming from ISBT-43 to Chandi Path from Sector 46/47 light point, then to the roundabout of GMCH-32, sources said.

A traffic police officer said, “Chandi Path is not meant for long-route buses coming from ISBT-43 and vice-versa. These buses were only allowed to run on Airport Road, which diverted to Dakshin Marg from Faida barrier near Sector 47 light point. Chandi Path has been declared non-designated route for long-route buses in view of road accidents, traffic chaos and safety of local passengers. Letters have already been sent requesting officials of all the transport departments not to allow their drivers to ply their buses on the prohibited stretches. Despite it, drivers were using these routes.” The letters were sent to the Haryana Transport Department, Punjab Roadways, Himachal Roadways and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking a fortnight ago.